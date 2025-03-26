Looking at import continuity for PV tyres till production ramps up at Chennai plant: Michelin CEO

Clermont-Ferrand (France), Mar 26 (PTI) French tyre major Michelin is seeking continuity in passenger vehicle tyre imports into India till production ramps up at its upcoming Chennai-based plant over the next few years, according to CEO Florent Menegaux.

The Clermont-Ferrand-based firm, which reported a revenue of 27.2 billion euro last year, is in talks with the Indian government to extend its import licence for passenger vehicle tyres till the time local production matures in the country.

The company is setting up production capacity for passenger vehicle tyres at its Chennai facility at an investment of Rs 564 crore.

The plant is expected to commence production later this year with gradual portfolio scale up expected to take place over the next few years.

The local manufacturing would help the company, which has 86 tyre production sites across the globe, to scale up operations in India, which remain subdued with the government introducing import restrictions in 2020.

The tyre maker currently sells only premium bigger size tyres in limited quantity especially for performance-oriented models in India.

In 2020, the government imposed curbs on imports of certain new pneumatic tyres used in motor cars, busses, lorries and motorcycles in a move to promote domestic manufacturing.

Tyre companies can now import only a small number of tyres into the country under a limited import licence, which was not the case before 2020.

Menegaux told PTI here that the company is having extensive discussions with the Indian government to extend import licence.

"We have good relationship with the government, and we are having extensive discussions to extend our licence. We have been granted some licence to import but to grow faster we will need the licence, at least till we have our facility for passenger car ready," he stated.

The company has rolled out an investment plan to produce passenger vehicle tyres in the country, but it will take few years till the production touches optimum level, Menegaux stated.

Michelin already has a facility in Chennai for manufacturing a range of radial truck/bus tyres and defence tyres for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as for the replacement market in the country.

The company has invested Rs 2,840 crore on the plant which has an installed production capacity of over 30,000 tonnes per annum.

The facility, which is operational since 2014, caters mainly to Indian market and few export markets.

Besides, Michelin also gets two-wheeler tyres manufactured in the country through a partner.

Menegaux noted that the Indian market has plenty of potential for growth while exhorting the need for a level-playing field for all operators.

"In relationships, I believe in an open world, rules of the games are enforced by countries with a level-playing field. Right now, in India, like many other countries, there is a tendency to look at the world from just the country's (own) perspective," Menegaux stated.

"I think this is not adequate. We are citizens of the world, and we should cooperate. I think if we could have more attention towards how do we create a level playing field so that competition can be exercised in proper manner," he added.

He noted that India has seen tremendous growth in infrastructure development over the last ten years and the tyre maker sees it an important market globally.

"Like what we have seen in China a few years ago, infrastructure is getting better in India. A lot of investment is taking place in roads and vehicles, etc. So the vehicle parc is expanding," he noted.

He further said that Michelin has invested across various segments in India like manufacturing, research and IT services.

"Our core expertise in artificial intelligence comes from India. And so for all of that, India is important to us, and we are making investments," Menegaux said.

On a question regarding competition from emerging companies especially from China, Menegaux mentioned that the tyre maker likes competition as it helps it to progress.

"Provided there is acceptable rules of the game, competition strengthens us," he added.

"We had one competition from Japan long time back. Then there was one from South Korea and we will have competition from China. We will also have one competitor from India. Maybe you will see one coming from Africa. But that's ok. There is space for everyone as the market grows," he stated.

Michelin employs close to 1.3 lakh people globally. The company, which produced around 200 million tyres in 2022, has set a goal of achieving 100 per cent sustainable materials in its tyres by 2050.

The Michelin group aims to become a leader in composite solutions, particularly flexible composites like coated fabrics, films, seals, conveyors, belts, hoses, and inflatable structures.

It operates its composites businesses worldwide under the brands of the Fenner group, which it acquired in 2018.

It took another major step in its development in June 2023, when it acquired the Faitplast, Angeloni, and Orca-Pennel&Flippo brands.

Michelin, as part of a NASA project, plans to leverage its expertise in airless tyres and its knowledge of high-tech materials to design a lunar wheel capable of withstanding extreme temperatures (over 100°C and below -240°C) and solar and galactic radiation.

NASA recently announced that the Moon RACER team, of which Michelin is a member, has been awarded the feasibility study for phase 1 of the ARTEMIS project.

The project, entitled "Lunar Terrain Vehicle Phase 1 Feasibility Study", aims to design a lunar vehicle capable of operating in extreme conditions on the moon for 10 years.

Menegaux said the the developments carried out as part of the project will enable Michelin to continue innovating in terrestrial applications. PTI MSS HVA