Looking for conversations around tech development without losing value system

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Conversations around developing technologies without losing one's identity, ethics and value system is what we are looking forward to at the AI summit, says a member of the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple.

Members of the well-known Hindu temple in the national capital, run by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), are participating in the summit for the first time.

On their participation in the summit, the temple's member Dr Aksharananddas Swami said they are seeking opportunities on how they can implement AI technologies within their infrastructure.

"We are looking for educational opportunities, learning opportunities. How to preserve the values in the age of AI... we want to maintain the core values and ethical systems... That is very important," he told PTI on the sidelines of the five-day AI Impact Summit 2026 that started on Monday.

"How do you develop technologies without losing your identity, ethics and your value systems. How do you integrate those value systems... Those are the very important conversations that we are seeking to have with many people here," he said.

A side event along with the University of Cambridge is also being organised at Akshardham as part of the summit.

According to Aksharananddas Swami, it is important to be actually conscious of one's own values.

"If you are not aware of your values, then you have the tendency of ignoring them and moving on to something else... being conscious of that (your values) and using technology will provide a good pathway," he added. PTI RAM RR TRB