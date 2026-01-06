Looking for policy continuity, long-term clarity in Budget: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India CEO

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) India's automobile industry is looking for policy continuity and long-term clarity in the upcoming Union Budget after the successful implementation of GST 2.0, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India MD and CEO Piyush Arora said on Tuesday.

Sustained support for domestic manufacturing and increased allocation for road and transport infrastructure will be key priorities, Arora said in a statement.

"As the Union Budget approaches, after the successful and welcome implementation of GST 2.0, the industry will be looking for policy continuity and long-term clarity," he said.

Pointing out key priorities, Arora highlighted the need for sustained support for domestic manufacturing and increased allocation for road and transport infrastructure.

"Rationalising the inverted duty structure for EVs will strengthen domestic manufacturing and competitiveness, and will further accelerate India's transition to sustainable mobility," he added.

Continued focus on building the EV ecosystem, alongside measures that support household disposable incomes, will be essential to sustain demand momentum and reinforce the sector's role in India's broader economic growth, Arora said.