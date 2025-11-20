Looking to start exporting multiple dairy products to Israel soon: Amul MD

Tel Aviv, Nov 20 (PTI) Amul is exporting ghee to Israel and will soon expand its dairy export portfolio to cater not just to the Indian diaspora but also to the local population, GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta said.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) sells dairy products under the 'Amul' brand.

"We are exporting ghee here but we will soon expand to multiple other products which not just the Indian diaspora wants, but it can go into the mainstream market," Mehta told PTI.

He is part of the 60-member business delegation accompanying Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here.

He added that the company is already exporting to Israel and now they are working to comply with the Kosher certifications requirements of Israel to expand its market here.

Kosher requirements in Israel refers to the religious dietary rules that determine what foods are permissible for consumption under Jewish law.

Mehta explained that it is a kind of certification of the process which "we have to comply with to take care of the core market of the local population".

He added that India is the biggest producer of milk and Isreal can offer its technology to boost productivity of the sector.

"Our focus is to improve the productivity of our cattles...in feeding and animal management, we require technology... These are the things where Israel has done good work," he said, adding their technology can help in increasing agri productivity of arid regions in India. PTI RR HVA