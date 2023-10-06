Loom Solar launches range of solar solutions at renewable energy expo

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Loom Solar on Friday announced the launch of a range of solar solutions at the Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) 2023 in Greater Noida.

These solutions, which have been launched under the Mission-Zero Emission initiative, include "solar modules shark 575 -700 W TOPCon bifacial 16 bus bar, (Internet of Things) IoT-based energy storage solution Atlanta 5kWh-45 kWh, high-frequency solar inverter fusion 3kW-100kW, and customisable small solar panels for government and DIY (Do it Yourself) projects that need design aesthetics," the company said in a statement.

The company aims to target residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural segments with its latest solution offerings.

Nishi Chandra, Head, Marketing at Loom Solar, said, "India is driving and delivering green energy solutions that have capabilities to reduce carbon footprint and help reduce impact on climate change. With our Mission - Zero Emission, we aim to contribute to the nation's broader goal of reducing carbon footprint at both the household and office levels. Focusing on the same, we have launched an array of solar solutions that are future-ready and well-aligned to meet the growing power needs of our customers." PTI ABI DR HVA