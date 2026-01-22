Lorazzo raises Rs 5 crore in seed funding

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Lorazzo, a kitchen and bathroom fittings brand, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 5 crore in a seed funding round led by Sprout Venture Partners and First Cheque by India Quotient, with participation from Chandigarh Angel Network and a clutch of angel investors.

The Delhi-headquartered brand intends to use the newly raised funds to speed up product innovation, strengthen its design and technology capabilities, and expand its omnichannel presence in India's home improvement sector.

Founded in 2024, Lorazzo’s product portfolio includes intelligent bidets, advanced kitchen faucets, premium stainless-steel and quartz sinks, and modular accessories. PTI ANK ANK DR DR