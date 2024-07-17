L'Oreal India launches project for disadvantaged children

Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) L'Oreal India on Wednesday said it has launched a CSR initiative in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh to support the education of disadvantaged children from migrant communities residing near its Baddi plant.

Project Udaan by L'Oreal India, in partnership with Pratham Education Foundation, is a multipronged intervention including programmes on school readiness and enhancement of foundational learning, the company said in a statement.

Through this initiative L'Oreal India is committed to supporting 4,000 children in Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra in 2024-2025 with a vision to scale to 30,000 children by 2030 across India.

"L'Oreal is steadfast in contributing to the communities where we do business, and empowering future generations is a testament to this commitment," said Aseem Kaushik, Managing Director of L'Oreal India.

"The next phase of project Udaan will see the opening of another education center near our plant in Chakan, Maharashtra," he said.

The initiative kicked off with the inauguration of an education center in the presence of Ajay Kumar Yadav, Additional District Collector, Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The center will be leveraged as an educational resource hub, where a range of learning activities will be conducted.

Pre-school and out-of-school children will be helped to become school-ready, and children in classes 1-5 will receive support to improve foundational literacy and numeracy skills, the company said.

"We are very excited about our partnership with L'Oreal India and the start of a new project in Baddi and Chakan.

"This initiative will focus on preparing young children for school and strengthening the skills of those already in school, ensuring they have the foundation they need for lifelong success," Rukmini Banerji, CEO, Pratham Education Foundation, said. PTI VSD DRR