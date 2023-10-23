Loreal's India business almost touched Rs 5,000 cr in FY23, with profit up 16.8 pc to Rs 488.3 cr

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Cosmetic major L'oreal India's sales are almost touching a Rs 5,000 crore mark in FY23, according to the data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Advertisment

Total income of L'oreal India was Rs 4,993.61 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2023.

This is the highest in the last five years, as it had reported Rs 3,738.69 crore in FY22 and Rs 2,858.37 crore in FY21. It was at Rs 3,461.41 crore in the pre-pandemic FY20 and Rs 3,274.44 crore in FY19.

L'oreal India's Advertising promotional expenses in FY23 were up 50.6 per cent to Rs 1,385.7 crore. This was Rs 919.7 crore a year before.

Advertisment

The company manufactures cosmetics and beauty care products.

Its net profit has increased 16.8 per cent to Rs 488.3 crore in FY23 and its revenue from operations went up 33.23 per cent to Rs 4,952.5 crore.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 418.1 crore and its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,717.1 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.

Advertisment

L'oreal India's other income was also rose 83.8 per cent to Rs 41 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023.

Its total expenses grew 34 per cent to Rs 4,309.18 crore.

L’Oréal India has been present in the country as a wholly-owned subsidiary of L’Oréal S.A. since 1994. It is operating here with 13 brands. PTI KRH SHW