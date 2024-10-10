Loss of visionary who shaped industrial, philanthropic landscape: India Inc on Ratan Tata's death

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Industry leaders on Thursday mourned the death of Ratan Tata saying with his demise India has lost a visionary who shaped its industrial and philanthropic landscape.

Tata was a truly remarkable business leader who placed the country before business interests, and whose vision was truly transformational for a country and its people, TVS Motor Co Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan said in a statement.

"Mr Tata was a truly remarkable business leader, the likes of whom nations get only once in a century," he added.

Similarly, State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty said Tata shaped the country's industrial and philanthropic landscape.

"His leadership at Tata Sons redefined corporate responsibility and innovation, positioning the Tata Group as a global force while remaining rooted in ethics," Setty said.

Another industry leader, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said India and the country's industry have lost a true visionary with the passing away of Tata.

In his condolence message, Birla said Tata's decisions have impacted lives and industries far beyond financial metrics. In a similar vein, Bharti Enterprises Founder & Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said Tata leaves behind "an astronomical imprint on the Indian industry, philanthropy, and the perennial zest to better the world we live in".

"A true nation builder, his legacy in the growth of the country will forever inspire entrepreneurs and all Indians alike," Mittal said.

Condoling Tata's death, Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah said he inspired a generation to create with purpose and integrity. "As we move forward, we will honour his legacy by continuing to build not just enterprises but a better world... just as he did," Shah wrote in a post on X.

Shah, who is also the President of Ficci said,"His vision of ethical capitalism and his efforts to use business as a force for societal good have inspired generations of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders." Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said,"In the passing of Ratan Tata, we have not only lost the jewel in the crown of Indian industry but also a man whose vision and outstanding personal qualities made him an icon for every Indian." Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal termed Tata as a visionary leader and ethical statesman.

"Tata's commitment to integrity and innovation not only transformed industries but also uplifted communities, inspiring countless lives," Munjal said.

RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said in Tata's death "the world has lost a true visionary and humanitarian" .

"Mr Ratan Tata's unparalleled contributions to business and society will forever remain his legacy," Goenka said, adding that the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons "touched the lives of every Indian in his own soft, unassuming way, leaving an indelible mark that may never be equaled". Industry chamber CII Director General, Chandrajit Banerjee termed Tata as "the perfect example of a leader, nation builder, philanthropist, a global entrepreneur and much more." Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra said Tata, a towering figure, played a stellar role in bringing the Indian auto industry to the global stage.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Managing Director & CEO Masakazu Yoshimura said as a global corporate luminary, Tata will forever be remembered for his transformative contribution towards modernisation of the Indian business landscape and deep compassion towards the betterment of the society.

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) President Shradha Suri Marwah said Tata made immense contributions to the automotive industry, besides many other sectors and have left an indelible mark on the growth and global stature of Indian industry.

"His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders in India and beyond," she added.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd Managing Director Unsoo Kim said the visionary leadership and contributions of Tata to the Indian industry have left a lasting legacy.

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said Tata's personal achievements and legacy are unequalled in society, and the mark he leaves on the company's business and brands is greater than that of any other individual. Noting that the former Tata Group chairman inspired new chapters in the British automaker's history, Mardell said,"It was thanks to his singular vision that Tata acquired JLR in 2008, and we owe everything we have become since then to his unwavering support and dedication." Tata group firm Voltas Ltd MD & CEO Pradeep Bakshi, said Tata's undeterred commitment to social welfare and building a better future for India has had a lasting impact on many businesses and touched many lives in India. HUL CEO & Managing Director, Rohit Jawa, said Tata embodied the spirit of compassionate capitalism. "It is indeed an end of an era for India Inc. His legacy will continue to live through his immeasurable contributions to the nation and to the Indian business landscape," Jawa said. Panasonic Life Solutions India & South Asia Chairman, Manish Sharma described Tata as an embodiment of living a life driven by purpose. JK Lakshmi Cement President and Director Arun Shukla said,"The loss of Mr. Ratan Tata is an irreplaceable void for India." Similarly, Emami Group Director Aditya Agarwal said, " It is an irreparable and profound loss to India." PTI TEAM RKL DR