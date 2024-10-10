'Lost jewel in crown of Indian industry': Anil Agarwal on demise of Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Mining mogul Anil Agarwal on Thursday expressed condolences on the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata and said with his passing away a jewel in the crown of Indian industry has been lost.

Tata passed away at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday. He was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday owing to age-related issues, and to control his blood pressure.

"In the passing of Ratan Tata, we have not only lost the jewel in the crown of Indian industry but also a man whose vision and outstanding personal qualities made him an icon for every Indian," Agarwal, who is Vedanta Chairman, said in a post on X.

"My deepest condolences to #RatanTata's family and everyone in the wider Tata Parivar," he said.

Agarwal said Tata significantly influenced him in his life.

"His example inspired me that creating value is not for one self but for the larger purpose of our nation's progress," he said.

He also said the BALCO Cancer Hospital in Raipur -- a project which was close to his heart -- would not have happened without the support of Tata and the help of Tata Memorial Hospital.

"It was he, more than I, who was convinced that the hospital was being set up in the right place where states like Chhattisgarh, MP, Odisha and Bengal would benefit a lot," Vedanta Chairman recalled.

Tata was a father figure and mentor, he said, adding that his legacy will live on.

"I recall him affirming to me that Vedanta's aluminium and oil and gas businesses were solid businesses that I should pursue -- and his words always encouraged me.

"What an amazing man -- I felt his humility -- he never denied giving time to someone as ordinary as me," he stated. PTI SID TRB