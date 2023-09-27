LOTTE India takes up capacity expansion at TN plant; to add 200 new jobs

Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) Chocolate manufacturer and supplier LOTTE India has ramped up production at its factory in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 185 crore.

The facility, spread across 85,562 sq ft land in Nemam near here, would increase production of the company's range of Choco Pie.

"The investment will play a key role in strengthening LOTTE India's strong leadership in the Indian confectionery market," a company statement here said.

The facility would generate 200 jobs in the region.

"This expansion builds on LOTTE India's rich history in India and comes at an exciting time for our overall investment and growth in the country." said company managing director Milan Wahl.

With an additional 85,562 sq ft, the facility has witnessed a substantial expansion, increasing from 18 to 32 per cent making it one of the largest factories in India with a total size of 5,16,398 sq ft for LOTTE India, Wahl said.

"Our state-of-the-art factory in Nemam has been accoladed for maintaining the highest safety and hygiene standards since its inception in 2010. With a 99 per cent retention rate at the factory, Lotte India is now set to warmly welcome 200 workmen in its expanded factory," he said.

The augmented production capacity is at 1,420 tonne per month and the substantial increase would enable LOTTE India to meet the rising demand of its product in the domestic market and also has potential opportunities for exports in future, he added.

Apart from the two state-of-the-art Choco Pie manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Rohtak (Haryana), LOTTE India has its own confectionery manufacturing unit in Nellikuppam near Puducherry.

The company additionally outsources manufacturing of confectionery to seven other units spread across the country, the statement said. PTI VIJ ROH