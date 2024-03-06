Louisa AI raises Rs 34 crore through seed funding

New Delhi: AI-powered platform Louisa AI, which spun out from global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, has raised Rs 34 crore through seed funding which will be used towards systematising the networking ecosystem in businesses, a company statement said on Wednesday.

Louisa AI now operates independently and works towards fostering collaborative intelligence within and between companies.

The company said it "has secured USD 5 million in seed funding to enhance its technology designed to systematise "serendipity" in professional settings".

According to the company, the seed funding round attracted support from Oxford University’s investment arms, a number of early-stage venture capitalists such as Palm Drive VC, Evolution VC, Nucleus VC and Gaingels, and ex-Goldman Sachs partners.

Rohan Doctor, Founder of Louisa AI, said, "Our goal is to make the 'lucky' encounters that drive business success, a systematised, repeatable process. By doing so, we are not just enabling deals; we are redefining the landscape of sales enablement and collaborative intelligence."