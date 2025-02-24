Low PC penetration, Windows 10 upgrade to fuel Snapdragon X growth in India: Qualcomm SVP

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Low PC penetration and the upgradation of the Windows 10 operating system this year will be an inflection point for Qualcomm's computer chipset Snapdragon X-based devices in India, a senior company official said on Monday.

Qualcomm Technologies senior vice president and general manager for compute and gaming Kedar Kondap said the company is looking to replicate its smartphone success story in the personal computing space also.

The inflection point for Snapdragon X in India will be the time when consumers begin to understand the benefit of technology and are able to improve productivity with devices at the price point of around USD 600, he added.

"2025 also happens to be the year when Windows 10 goes into the end of service. There will be a large set of consumers who are waiting to upgrade their PCs in 2025. We feel like making sure they understand that the PC they buy is a PC of the future with incredible battery life, performance and GenAI," Kondap said.

Microsoft has announced that support for Windows 10 will officially end in October this year.

Qualcomm partners Asus, Acer, Lenovo, HP and Dell will roll out Snapdragon X platform-based PCs in India.

Asus has announced to start selling Snapdragon X-based Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 from March 10 onwards at price points of Rs 65,990 and Rs 99,990, respectively.

"India penetration for PCs is about 10 per cent. Think of something very similar to what happened many years ago. Smartphone penetration was about 10 per cent, and it grew by about 50 per cent. Now, it is growing very rapidly. We want to do something very similar in the PC space," Kondap said.

According to Cybermedia Research, Qualcomm had a 26 per cent share in the Indian smartphone market in 2024.

The company’s chipsets were used in at least one in three premium smartphones (priced above Rs 25,000) that were sold in India in 2024.

Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon X platform delivers up to 163 per cent faster performance than its competitors, with 168 per cent less power consumption.

He also informed that Qualcomm has opened its first experience in partnership with Croma and is planning to set up more stores very soon.

The company has plans to deepen penetration of Qualcomm Snapdragon-based devices even in smaller towns this year, he added. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL