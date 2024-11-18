Low visibility procedures in place at Delhi airport: DIAL

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Sunday night said low visibility procedures are in place at the airport.

The national capital is grappling with high pollution levels which has also resulted in lower visibility levels in various parts of the city.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are normal at present," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

It also advised passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information. PTI RAM ARI ARI