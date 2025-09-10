LPAI recalls 310 fuel-laden trucks from Nepal amid unrest, say officials

Bahraich (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) has recalled 310 trucks and tankers carrying petrol, diesel, LPG and other goods to Nepal after unrest in the neighbouring country led to curfew in Nepalgunj city, officials here said on Wednesday.

They said 225 trucks remain parked at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Rupaidiha with goods worth several crores of rupees. These will be sent to Nepal once the situation normalises.

ICP in-charge Sudhir Sharma told PTI that LPAI chairman Jayant Singh directed the recall of all vehicles on Tuesday, soon after the situation was reported.

"With the help of police, SSB and Nepalese security forces, we managed to bring the vehicles back safely. Trucks carrying import consignments have been sent to their destinations in India," he said.

Sharma said all drivers and staff are safe. He added that a customs office near the Nepalgunj ICP was set ablaze by a mob on Wednesday, and the recall helped avoid any untoward incident involving fuel-laden vehicles.

Sharma also said six India-Nepal friendship buses carrying passengers from Delhi to Nepalgunj crossed into Nepal over the last two days, while no passenger buses have arrived from Nepal since Tuesday.

The LPAI, a statutory body under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is responsible for developing, sanitising, and managing the facilities for cross-border movement of passengers and goods at designated points along India's international land borders.

ICPs developed by LPAI are designed as single-window facilities, housing all regulatory and support agencies (customs, immigration, quarantine, etc.) under one roof to simplify and speed up cross-border movement. PTI COR KIS MR MR