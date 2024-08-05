LS passes demands for grants after applying guillotine

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Monday approved the budget estimates for expenditure contained in the demands for grants for different ministries after applying a guillotine.

The guillotine was applied after the House discussed demands for grants of 4 ministries -- Railways, Education, Health and Fisheries.

The House also passed the Appropriation Bill 2024, which authorises the government to use certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2024-25.

Guillotine means that the demands for grants for the ministries, on which it is being applied, are considered approved without a discussion.