L&T arm bags order for bridge construction in Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) L&T on Tuesday said one of its subsidiaries has bagged a 'large' contract for construction of a bridge in Mumbai.

The transportation infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction has received the Dahisar-Bhayander Bridge project in Mumbai, L&T said in a statement.

The project has been awarded by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). The 4.5-kilometre bridge will significantly reduce the travel time between Dahisar and Bhayander, which currently takes more than 45 minutes.

Though the company did not specify the exact value of the contract, as per its specification, a large contract ranges between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore.