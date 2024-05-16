Larsen & Toubro arm opens new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro on Thursday said its wholly-owned arm L&T Valves Ltd has set up a new manufacturing unit in Saudi Arabia.

The facility is strategically located at Al Jubail, off the Dammam-Abu Hadriyah Highway.

L&T Valves is one of the largest suppliers of on-off valves to Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement.

"The new facility will significantly enhance our local production capabilities in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. It will further strengthen the collaboration between L&T and Saudi Arabia," said Anil V Parab, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President, Heavy Engineering and L&T Valves.

The facility will address the growing requirements in the Middle East and Africa.

Larsen & Toubro is a 27 billion dollar Indian multinational enterprise engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies.