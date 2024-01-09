L&T bags contract to construct AIIMS building in Haryana

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said it has bagged a project from the government for construction of a new AIIMS building at Rewari, Haryana.

Advertisment

The order has been bagged by the buildings and factories vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction from HITES -- a mini Ratna public sector enterprise -- under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The scope of work involves civil structure... and external development works including landscaping," the company said in a exchange filing.

The facilities will include a 720-bed teaching hospital, a 30-bed AYUSH hospital, an 100 students' annual intake medical college, nursing college, 500-seat auditorium, hostel and residential facilities to be executed within stringent timelines.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "significant" category which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. PTI SID HVA