L&T bags 'large' offshore order from ONGC

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has bagged a 'large order' from state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

L&T has classified the order as 'large', which means the order value ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

"The Hydrocarbon vertical (L&T Energy) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for Daman Upside Development Project-Wellhead Platforms & Pipelines (DUDP-WP), off India's west coast," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of four wellhead platforms, 140-km pipeline and associated topside modifications at Tapti Daman block at a Western offshore location, the company said. PTI SID TRB