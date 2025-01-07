L&T's power transmission and distribution vertical bags large orders in India, overseas

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its power transmission and distribution vertical has bagged large orders in the domestic and international market.

Advertisment

As per L&T's classification, orders in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore are considered as 'large'.

The company won an order to implement advanced distribution management system in West Bengal, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The company has secured an order for a key substation in Saudi Arabia, designed to facilitate the evacuation of solar generation. Additionally, in a major project in Kuwait, the company has won a contract for a 400kV substation, it said.

Advertisment

Further, the company said in Dubai it has secured "orders for establishing a set of Extra-High Voltage (EHV) substations which includes a 400/132kV substation." Several substations are being added to the Emirate's power transmission infrastructure as it seeks to remain a preferred destination to live, work and visit.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.