L&T bags 'large' orders this quarter

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged large orders in the domestic and the international markets in the current quarter.

As per company's classification, orders ranging between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore fall in the category of large orders.

The projects have been bagged by the power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction, the company said in a BSE filing.

In Chhattisgarh, the company has received an order for establishing transmission lines to help relieve the congestion in the state's electricity transmission grid.

In Saudi Arabia, it secured an order for turnkey construction of a substation with associated overhead transmission lines.

"Another order has been bagged in the State of Kuwait to build 5 substations to provide reliable and efficient power supply to an upcoming residential city," it said, adding that additional orders have been won in ongoing substation orders in Qatar.

L&T has also bagged a project in Malaysia, in a consortium, to build an underground cable system to double the power transmission capacity in the existing network. PTI SID DR SHW