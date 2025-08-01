L&T; bags large project from Vedanta group firm HZL

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has bagged an order in the range of Rs 2,500-5,000 crore from Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc for designing and commissioning of one of its plants.

The project has been awarded to the minerals and metals business vertical of L&T, a company filing said.

As part of its expansion plans, Hindustan Zinc is setting up a 250 kilotonne per annum (KTPA) leaching, purification and cellhouse facility, along with a 125 KTPA Jarosite Circuit at its Debari Smelter Complex in Rajasthan.

The facility will produce special high grade zinc cathodes.

"The scope encompasses design and engineering, procurement, complete site services including installation and commissioning of calcine storage, leaching, purification, and electrowinning (Jumbo Cell House) plant," the filing said.

"This win reaffirms L&T's leadership in the minerals and metals sector and underscores our commitment to delivering excellence that ensures customer satisfaction," T Kumaresan, senior vice president and head, minerals and metals, L&T said.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30 billion group engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating across multiple geographies. PTI SID SID ANU ANU