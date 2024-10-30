L&T bags 'major' projects in Middle East, Africa to expand electricity grids

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has bagged major projects in the Middle East and Africa for expanding and strengthening high-voltage electricity grids.

Advertisment

The orders have been bagged by the Power Transmission and Distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the company said in a filing to BSE.

As per the company's classification, orders in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore are classified as 'major'.

One of the orders bagged by the company is in consortium with a leading original equipment manufacturer to build the new National System Control Centre for Kenya.

Advertisment

The transmission hub will manage the power flow in the country by integrating diverse generation sources and by despatching power based on merit order.

In the Middle East, new orders have been secured for turnkey construction of high-voltage transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.

Additional Gas Insulated Substation projects have been received in an ongoing power system expansion project in Qatar.

Advertisment

L&T is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies. PTI SID DR