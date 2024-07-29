L&T bags new projects in India, overseas for setting up substations, transmission lines

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged new projects in the country and abroad for setting up substations and transmission lines.

The large orders have been bagged by the power transmission and distribution 9(PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

L&T has classified the orders as 'large', which means the order size ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore based on the company's internal classifications.

A strengthened grid speeds up clean energy transition and ensures reliable, resilient power supply.

In India, the company has bagged orders to execute two double circuit transmission line packages that are associated with evacuation of power from Jaisalmer/Barmer Renewable Energy Zone in Rajasthan to substations in Madhya Pradesh for further interconnections.

"In its pursuit of providing sustainable and efficient power supply, Saudi Arabia is strengthening the 380kV network in the central region. PT&D has secured orders to build a 380kV Substation and 380kV overhead line segments," the filing said.

In the United Arab Emirates, the company bagged projects to construct a substation and three substations, it added.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27-billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.