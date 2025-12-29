L&T bags order for Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road project

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a "significant" order for the Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road project.

The contract, awarded to L&T's transportation infrastructure business vertical, covers the second phase of the project in Ranga Reddy district.

L&T classifies an order amount ranging between Rs 1,000 cr to Rs 2,500 cr as 'significant'.

It involves the construction of a "22.3 km 3+3 lane access-controlled radial road" to boost connectivity in the region, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road phase-2 holds strategic importance as the first radial connector linking Hyderabad's outer ring road to the proposed 340-km regional ring road , enhancing regional connectivity.

It will improve access to key growth hubs like IT corridors and electronic city, driving economic development in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

Under the contract, the infrastructure firm will construct a 3.6 km long viaduct, minor bridges, underpasses and culverts.

"Construction of service roads on both sides, extensive retention structures, storm water drainage system, footpaths, cycle track and landscaping works is also in L&T's scope," the filing said.

PTI SID DR DR