L&T bags order to construct automobile plant near Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has bagged an order to construct an automobile plant near Bengaluru.

The project has been bagged by the buildings and factories business vertical of Larsen & Toubro, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The plant will be constructed near Bengaluru by adhering to Indian Green Building Council norms.

"The scope entails comprehensive design, execution of civil, structural, architectural and MEPF (mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection) services," the filing said.

The company has expertise and experience to undertake all types of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects for a variety of sectors.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies. PTI SID TRB