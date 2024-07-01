L&T bags project from ONGC

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a 'significant order' from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The company classifies contracts worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore as significant orders.

The project has been bagged by L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) vertical of L&T, the company said in a filing to BSE.

"LTEH vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from ONGC for the eighth phase of Pipeline Replacement Project (PRPVIII Group B) off India's west coast," the filing said.

The order involves engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), installation and commissioning of 129-km subsea pipelines and associated modification works for the project.

L&T is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating across multiple geographies.