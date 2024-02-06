L&T bags project to construct bridge across Brahmaputra

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bagged a large project to construct a bridge across the Brahmaputra in Assam.

As per L&T classification, contracts worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore fall in the category of large orders.

"The transportation infrastructure business of L&T Construction has won a project contract, to construct the Palashbari to Sualkuchi cable-stayed bridge across the river Brahmaputra in Assam," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The project has been awarded by Public Works Roads Department (PwRD), Assam. The 12.21-km bridge will directly connect Palashbari and Sualkuchi towns.

Sualkuchi is one of the world's largest weaving centres where traditional Assamese garments are made with indigenous materials like Muga, the golden silk, which is only produced there.

The bridge will also directly connect Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU), Assam.

The project is scheduled to be completed in four years. PTI SID ANU ANU