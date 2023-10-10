L&T bags 'significant' contracts for water, effluent treatment biz

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said that it has bagged "significant" orders for its water and effluent treatment vertical.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, as per its classification of contracts.

The water and effluent treatment business "has secured an engineering, procurement and construction order from the Public Health Engineering Department, Rajasthan to construct a water supply project for 648 villages of the district of Chittorgarh from the Chambal River under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Package-I)", the company said in a statement.

Another order has come from the Guwahati Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Assam for the construction and commissioning of balance works of 107 MLD (minimal liquid discharge) capacity South Guwahati West Water Supply Project, it said.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23-billion Indian multinational company engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. PTI SID HVA