Larsen and Toubro bags significant order for solar plant in Bihar

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a significant order to build a grid-connected solar plant along with a battery energy storage system in Bihar.

As per L&Ts classification, the value of the significant contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

The power transmission and distribution vertical of L&T has secured the order, the company said in a BSE filing.

The solar project at Kajra village in Lakhisarai district of Bihar will be a key element in the state's plans to harness renewable energy for sustainable energy solutions towards combating climate change and meeting demand growth.

The battery energy storage system will store solar energy during low-demand periods and discharge it when demand peaks.

In addition, it will help handle fluctuations in generation, provide frequency regulation, and support voltage. It comes with black start capability to the grid that will facilitate quick re-energisation after an outage.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.