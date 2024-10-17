L&T bags significant order from Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has bagged a significant order from state-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd for its hydrocarbon business.

Advertisment

The company classifies a 'significant order' as orders valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

"The hydrocarbon business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a prestigious order under its Advent business vertical from a government of India undertaking with Navratna status and a leading fertilizers and chemicals manufacturing company in India," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The project involves License, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (L-EPC) of a fertilizer plant along with associated utilities and off-site facilities for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) at their Thal unit in Raigad district, approximately 100 km from Mumbai.

Advertisment

"We are committed to executing the L-EPC work within a strict timeline," company's Whole-Time Director and President (Energy) Subramanian Sarma said.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational which operates in over 50 countries worldwide. PTI SID DR