L&T bags significant orders in Q3 in India, overseas

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its heavy engineering arm has bagged significant orders in the third quarter in the domestic market and abroad.

Advertisment

Orders in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore range are classified as 'significant' by the company.

In the overseas market, it secured an order for LNG equipment for a project in the USA, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The business also secured a breakthrough order for a loop reactor in a Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) Polypropylene (PP) Plant in Turkey.

Advertisment

Further, the business has secured a repeat order from a leading oil and gas customer in Saudi Arabia for a Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit revamp project.

The business has then bagged an order from a client in Kuwait. This is for the supply of critical components for hydrocracker reactors and high-pressure heat exchangers.

In the domestic market, the company has bagged projects for three urea reactors from Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation for India's longest urea reactor, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd, and Indorama India Private Ltd. PTI SID DR