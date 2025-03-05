L&T bags significant orders to develop residential towers

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said one of its verticals has bagged 'significant' projects from a reputed developer to construct residential towers.

The building and factories vertical of Larsen & Toubro will construct residential towers in Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

All the projects are to be executed within stringent timelines, the filing said.

According to Larsen & Toubro's classification, a 'significant order' refers to a project valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

In addition to the new projects the business has also secured several add-on orders for its ongoing projects.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27-billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.