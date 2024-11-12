L&T bags 'ultra mega' order from NTPC to set up thermal power plants in MP, Bihar

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bagged an 'ultra mega' order from state-owned NTPC to set up thermal power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

The company classifies orders above Rs 15,000 crore as 'ultra mega'.

The order was bagged by the L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions which is a business vertical of L&T, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions has secured 'Limited Notice to Proceed' (LNTP) from NTPC Ltd for setting up thermal power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar," it said.

The work involves design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of boilers, turbines, electrostatic precipitators, auxiliaries, along with the related mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and civil works.

"We look forward to ensuring delivering the projects with exceptional outcomes that meet our high standards of execution within a strict timeline," Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and President (Energy), L&T said.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.