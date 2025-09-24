L&T, BEL collaborate on next-gen technologies for Indian Air Force

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has collaborated with Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) to deliver next-generation technologies for the Indian Air Force.

The development assumes significance as both organisations bring expertise in their respective domains, and their combined efforts will play a key role in strengthening national security and advancing self-reliance in defence technologies.

In a filing to BSE, L&T said it has formed a strategic partnership with BEL to support the Indian Air Force’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

"The consortium will participate in the Expression of Interest notice issued by the Government of India's (GoI) Aeronautical Development Agency, by way of submitting a response in the coming weeks," the filing said.

The collaboration will leverage L&T's expertise in developing strategic defence and aerospace platforms, with BEL's experience in defence electronics and systems, to jointly contribute to the country's 5th-generation fighter aircraft.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing India's defence capabilities in line with the government's vision for self-reliance.

By combining the strengths of the two leading defence technology providers, the partnership seeks to deliver a cutting-edge, high-quality solution.

L&T and BEL have already played a key role in the country's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft programme by supplying major aero-structure modules and developing mission-critical avionics and electronic systems.

"The collaboration with BEL marks a significant leap in our commitment to the modernisation of India's defence capabilities," L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

Larsen & Toubro is a 30 billion dollar multinational engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.