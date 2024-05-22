L&T dispatches ethylene oxide reactors to China

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has dispatched the world's heaviest ethylene oxide reactors -- a crucial component in petrochemical plants -- to China.

The reactors were dispatched by the heavy engineering vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for a project of chemical giant BASF in China, the company said in a statement.

"I thank BASF for giving L&T the opportunity to supply the most critical reactors for its prestigious project," Anil V Parab, whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President, L&T Heavy Engineering and L&T Valves said.

Ethylene Oxide (EO) reactor facilitates the catalytic conversion of ethylene into ethylene oxide, which is a key intermediate in the production of various downstream chemicals.

"This equipment... are the biggest EO Reactors ever built in almost 160 years of BASF history. These are critical supplies to the petrochemical project at Verbund in Zhanjiang to support the growth of the chemical market in China," Joachim Thiel, Senior Vice President & Senior Project Management New Verbund, BASF China said.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion dollar domestic multinational company engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. PTI SID DRR