L&T Finance launches Digital Sakhi project in Murshidabad

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH), a non-banking financial company, Saturday announced the launch of its 'Digital Sakhi' project in Baharampur town in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. A CSR project of the company, 'Digital Sakhi' trains and nurtures rural women, who in turn promote women entrepreneurship and digital financial literacy in their communities, the company said in a statement.

The project will focus on creating a dedicated cadre of 100 Digital Sakhis in Murshidabad, who will play a pivotal role in imparting module-based training to the community, with a special emphasis on women, the NBFC said. The launch of the project in Murshidabad follows its introduction at Madurai in Tamil Nadu on June 28 this year, the statement said.

The rapid expansion of the 'Digital Sakhi' project is attributed to its successful implementation in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka and Kerala, it said.

"Through the Digital Sakhi Project, we aim to bridge the digital divide and enable individuals, especially rural women, to unlock their full potential. We are confident that this initiative will pave the way for financial independence and inclusive growth of communities at large in Murshidabad," LTFH managing director and CEO Dinanath Dubhashi, said.

Since its inception in 2017, the company has created a community of 1,370 'Digital Sakhis' who have helped upskill over 11,000 women entrepreneurs. In 2022-23 alone, Digital Sakhis trained and empowered more than 11 lakh people through the program, the company statement said. PTI BSM KK