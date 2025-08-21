L&T; Finance partners with Google Pay to offer personal loans

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) L&T Finance on Thursday said it has partnered with Google Pay to offer personal loan products to its eligible users.

This partnership is in line with the NBFC’s product diversification strategy and makes credit more accessible for consumers in a fast, seamless, and digital manner, L&T Finance said in a statement.

The synergy is poised to not only enhance convenience but also play a pivotal role in advancing digital financial inclusion across India, empowering consumers to fulfil their financial aspirations with responsible credit, it said.

****** IndusInd Bank signs MoU with NSIC to strengthen credit access for MSMEs * IndusInd Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of MSMEs.

Through this strategic collaboration, the bank will work towards accelerating credit delivery and extending comprehensive financial support to over 6.7 crore Udyam-registered Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country, IndusInd Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the MoU, the bank will extend customised banking solutions to MSMEs associated with NSIC, including working capital, term loans, and structured credit facilities. PTI DP DP BAL BAL