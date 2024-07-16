L&T Finance Q1 profit up 29 pc at Rs 686 cr

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) NBFC firm L&T Finance on Tuesday reported a 29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 686 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024 on the back of healthy interest income.

The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of Rs 531 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

Total income during the April-June period increased to Rs 3,785 crore against Rs 3,377 crore in the year-ago quarter, L&T Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Net Interest Income (NII) rose 23 per cent to Rs 2,020 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 1,644 crore in the year-ago period.

However, expenses of the financial services firm declined slightly to Rs 1,351 crore as against Rs 1,364 crore in the same period a year ago.

LTF provides digitally driven products and services, including farmer finance, rural business finance, two-wheeler finance, personal loans, home loans, and SME loans. PTI DP MR