L&T Finance Q3 net profit jumps 41 pc to Rs 640 crore

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) L&T Finance Holdings on Tuesday reported a 41 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 640 crore for the December quarter, driven by retail loan sales.

The Mumbai-based Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) had earned a net profit of Rs 454 crore in the year-ago period.

The Net Interest Income (NII) of the NBFC grew 8 per cent to Rs 1,833 crore as compared to Rs 1,693 crore in the same quarter in the previous year, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd said in a statement.

The company's retail disbursements grew 25 per cent to Rs 14,531 crore.

The company completed the merger of L&T Finance Ltd, L&T Infra Credit Ltd, and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd with L&T Finance Holdings Ltd in the third quarter, it said. PTI DP TRB