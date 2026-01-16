L&T Finance Q3 profit rises 18 pc to Rs 739 cr

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) L&T Finance on Friday reported an 18 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 739 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The Mumbai-based Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 626 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated net profit for the December quarter includes exceptional items, which comprise a one-time impact due to the ramifications of the New Labour Code, amounting to Rs 29 crore, L&T Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The total income of the NBFC grew to Rs 4,581 crore, up from Rs 4,105 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, it said.

During the quarter, the company earned interest income of Rs 4,240 crore, up from Rs 3,806 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased to Rs 3,561 crore from Rs 3,281 crore during the December quarter of the previous financial year.

The company witnessed retail disbursements of Rs 22,701 crore, up from Rs 15,210 crore in the same period a year ago.

GST 2.0 and robust festive demand resulted in all-time high disbursements in two-wheeler finance at Rs 3,217 crore and farmer finance at Rs 2,783 crore, growing 33 per cent and 12 per cent respectively, it said.

Gross non-performing assets of the company declined to 3.19 per cent from 3.23 per cent in Q3FY25. PTI DP DRR