LT Foods Q2 net profit rises nearly 9 pc to Rs 163.85 cr

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) FMCG firm LT Foods has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 163.85 crore in the second quarter ended September, up nearly 9 per cent on a year-on-year basis, driven by higher revenue.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 150.61 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a regulatory filing on Thursday showed.

During the quarter under review, LT Foods' total income rose to Rs 2,772.48 crore, from Rs 2,134.04 crore in the previous financial year.

Its total expenses, however, also increased to Rs 2,544.19 crore, from Rs 1,942.92 crore, the filing showed.

Ashwani Arora, Managing Director & CEO, LT Foods, said, "As we look ahead in FY26, our priority is to build a stronger, future-ready LT Foods -- one that deepens brand equity, accelerates market expansion, invests in digital transformation, and evolves through strategic partnerships. We remain steadfast in delivering products that embody trust, quality, and value for our consumers across the globe."