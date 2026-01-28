LT Foods Q3 net profit rises 8.23 pc to Rs 157.35 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) FMCG firm LT Foods Ltd on Wednesday reported an 8.23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 157.35 crore for the December 2025 quarter.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 145.38 crore a year ago, according to a statement from LT Foods Ltd, which owns basmati rice brands -- Daawat and Royal.

Its revenue from operations rose 23.5 per cent to Rs 2,809.2 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was Rs 2,274.81 crore in the year-ago period.

LT Foods' total expenses jumped 23.8 per cent to Rs 2,592.69 crore in the December quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, increased 22.88 per cent to Rs 2,811.95 crore in Q3 of FY26.

Shares of LT Foods Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 358.05 on BSE, up 0.77 per cent from its previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL