L&T net profit rises 10 pc to Rs 4,396 crore in Q4

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday reported a 10.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,396.12 crore in the March quarter on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,986.78 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company rose to Rs 68,120.42 crore in the latest fourth quarter from Rs 59,076.06 crore recorded a year ago, L&T said in a stock exchange filing.

"The year has concluded on a very strong note for us. We have secured order inflows of more than Rs 3 lakh crore and order book is around Rs 4.75 lakh crore, reflecting the continued trust reposed on us by all our esteemed clients.

"During the year, we successfully completed the maiden buyback of equity shares, in line with our aim to improve shareholder value. Furthermore, in addition to the special divided of Rs 6 per share paid to our equity shareholders during the year, we are recommending a final dividend of Rs 28 per share for the financial year 2023-24," company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 28 per equity share for the approval of shareholders.

L&T received orders worth Rs 3,02,812 crore at the group level during the year ended March 31, 2024, registering a growth of 31 per cent.

During the year, the orders were received across multiple segments like onshore and offshore verticals in hydrocarbon, metros, urban transit systems, airports, roads and bridges, residential, renewables, transmission and distribution and the precision engineering sectors.

International orders at Rs 1,63,112 crore during the year comprised 54 per cent of the total order inflow with higher ordering momentum from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The infrastructure projects segment secured order inflow of Rs 1,42,589 crore, during the year ended March 31, 2024, registering a growth of 22 per cent year on year.

The energy projects segment secured orders worth Rs 73,788 crore during the year ended March 31, 2024, registering a growth of more than 100 per cent.

On the outlook, the company said that India's growth momentum is likely to continue in the medium term backed by the sustained strength in domestic demand, easing of inflationary pressures, focussed fiscal spending by the government and a strong manufacturing revival through new age greenfield investments and brownfield expansion across sectors.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries. PTI SID HVA