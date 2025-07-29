L&T posts 30% rise in profit to Rs 3,617 cr in Q1

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,617.19 crore for the June quarter on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,785.72 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the April-June period increased to Rs 63,678.92 crore over Rs 55,119.82 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company achieved "consolidated revenues of Rs 63,679 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, registering a Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth of 16 per cent with healthy execution witnessed in its key projects and manufacturing portfolio".

"This quarter we have performed well across all financial parameters. At a group level, we registered once again, the highest order inflow for Q1 ever," the company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

The consolidated order book of the group as on June 30 was at Rs 612,761 crore.

"This being a terminal year of our Lakshya'26 five-year plan, I am pleased to say that so far, our journey in the last four years has been good and we are on track to achieve/surpass the specified targets across all financial parameters," he explained.

Further, the company's new-age businesses like semiconductor, data centres, green energy and digital platforms have been successfully incubated in the current strategic plan and L&T expects these businesses to contribute meaningfully over the next five years.

"Besides enabling portfolio-level diversification, these businesses reinforce our presence in technology driven sectors and to stay future ready." Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30-billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.