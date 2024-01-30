L&T profit after tax grows 15 pc to Rs 2,947 cr in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday posted a 15 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,947 crore in the December quarter.

Advertisment

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,552.92 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company in the October-December period grew to Rs 55,965.57 crore from Rs 47,144.75 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

"We have registered yet another quarter of strong performance, despite the headwinds from a volatile global environment and consequent supply chain constraints.

"Our nine-month order inflow has crossed the FY23 level. This is a testament to our wide capability spectrum, diversified presence, financial strength and most importantly the faith reposed in us by our customers," L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said in a statement. PTI SID SHW