L&T profit rises 14 pc to Rs 3,359 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Infrastructure and engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,359 crore for the December quarter on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 2,947 crore for the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations increased 17 per cent to Rs 64,668 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 55,128 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company said that the revenue growth was on the back of strong order book and ramp-up in execution momentum across its projects and manufacturing businesses.

L&T received its highest-ever quarterly orders of Rs 1,16,036 crore at the group level during the quarter, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 53 per cent.

During the quarter, orders were received across multiple geographies and diverse sectors like thermal power, renewable, power transmission, precision engineering, minerals and metals, water, commercial buildings and hydrocarbon onshore.

International orders at Rs 62,059 crore during the quarter comprised over 50 per cent of the total order inflow.

The order book of the group as of December 31, 2024, was at Rs 5,64,223 crore.

"This quarter has ended on a strong note for us. We have achieved the highest-ever quarterly order inflow in the company’s history, consequently our order book is at a record high.

“Our commitment to timely execution, operational excellence and a customer-centric approach is reflected in our healthy financial performance," company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

The company said that it will continue to pursue its objective of a volume-led profitable and return accretive growth. It has robust order prospects for the near term and is confident of maintaining its growth momentum by leveraging the emerging opportunities and maximising shareholder value on a sustainable basis.

Briefing the media after the earnings, the President and CFO of the company R Shankar Raman said that L&T has recorded yet another strong performance across all key parameters.

"We are in a happy position today with significant order...historically quarter four has been very rewarding order for us and bulk of decision also gets taken...our orders were bulky as you would have noticed....we are well positioned to do better," he said.

The company's FY25 guidance for total order inflow is Rs 3,30,000 crore, he said, adding that "we are at Rs 2, 67,000 crore now." Replying to a question on whether the company has been impacted due to depreciating rupee, he said that L&T has been dealing with foreign currency for long now. So it has a very active hedging strategy in place and it gets getting refined with every appropriate tramline.

"The company is a net recipient of foreign currency...any depreciation of the foreign currency will have a favourable impact on the company," he explained.

He further said that the company is still open for divestment of the Nabha power plant in Punjab provided the offer is good.

"We are not in the business of running power plants. To that extent I think if there is an opportunity available where somebody who is in the business of running power plant wants to look at this asset and buy it ...we would be happy to engage with the counter party," he explained.

L&T is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering, procurement, construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating across multiple geographies. PTI SID MR