New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday reported a 15.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore for the September quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 3,395.29 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the July-September period rose 10 per cent to Rs 67,983.53 crore, over Rs 61,554.58 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company said it has secured orders worth Rs 2,10,237 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 39 per cent for the half-year ended September 30, 2025. International orders at Rs 1,24,236 crore during the half-year constituted 59 per cent of the total order.

"The company has reported a well-rounded financial performance across all parameters. Our ability to repeatedly secure large orders, across segments and geographies is a true testimony to the company's leadership position in the EPC domain.

"The consistent execution across a diverse portfolio highlights our strength in effectively navigating local/global challenges. We continue to witness higher capex spends, in both our primary geographies of India and the Middle East, and remain fairly optimistic about order prospects," the company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

The company, he said, has reached an in-principle understanding with Telangana government for the divestment of its stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd(L&TMRHL).

"This is in line with our stated objective under Lakshya 2026 to exit the public concessions portfolio," he explained.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30-billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.