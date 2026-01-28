L&T Q3 PAT falls 4 per cent to Rs 3,215 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday reported 4.2 per cent drop in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,215 crore for December quarter FY26 on the back of higher expenses.

The company had posted a profit after of tax (PAT) of Rs 3,359 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.

However, revenue from operations in the October-December period rose to Rs 71,450 crore from Rs 64,668 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 65,729.76 crore from Rs 60,302.62 crore in the year-ago period.

As of December 31, 2025, the group's consolidated order book reached Rs 7,33,161 crore, a 30 per cent increase from December 2024, with international orders making up 49 per cent of the overall order book.

"Looking ahead, we remain optimistic that pro-growth momentum will be maintained in the ecosystem through sustained capital expenditure. We expect additional policy thrust to strengthen domestic manufacturing and fiscal incentives to support the deepening of India's digital and AI ecosystem. As we scale up, we remain committed to deliver a technology-led growth and creating long-term value for our stakeholders," Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30-billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies. PTI SID ANU ANU